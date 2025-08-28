IMD: Rainfall to ease in Mumbai; yellow alert lifted

Eastern suburbs got the most rain

Eastern suburbs got the most rain at 5.68mm, followed by western suburbs (3.30mm) and the island city (2.56mm).

Rainfall this season has been intense—Santacruz alone logged over 1,000mm in August, almost double the usual average for this month.

The good news: IMD has lifted Mumbai's yellow alert from Friday as rains are set to ease up here, though Thane and Palghar stay on alert till Saturday morning before things calm down further.