IMD warns of extreme heat and red alerts in India India May 23, 2026

India is dealing with some seriously hot days right now.

IMD says central India will stay scorched through the end of May, northwest India from May 24-29 and east peninsular India from May 23-26.

With temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius in many places (Brahmpuri hit a wild 47.2 degrees Celsius), parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas are on red alert for heat-related health issues for the next two days.