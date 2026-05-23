IMD warns of extreme heat and red alerts in India
India is dealing with some seriously hot days right now.
IMD says central India will stay scorched through the end of May, northwest India from May 24-29 and east peninsular India from May 23-26.
With temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius in many places (Brahmpuri hit a wild 47.2 degrees Celsius), parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas are on red alert for heat-related health issues for the next two days.
Monsoon advances, heat safety advised
The southwest monsoon started moving in over parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Andaman Sea on May 23.
IMD expects it to reach Kerala around May 26, with a model error of +-4 days, bringing heavy rain to Kerala, Lakshadweep, and northeastern India soon.
If you are in heat-affected areas, authorities recommend staying cool, avoiding direct sun, and keeping hydrated until things ease up.