IMD warns of heavy rain in north Andhra, south Odisha

Fishermen warned, control rooms active

NTR and Guntur districts have already seen major downpours—like Ibrahimpatnam's 142.8mm in just one day—causing local flooding and rising river levels near warning marks at Prakasam Barrage.

Authorities are on alert with flood warnings and control rooms active, while fishermen in Odisha have been advised not to venture into the sea until August 16 due to rough conditions.