IMD warns of heavy rain in north Andhra, south Odisha
A fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rain to north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on August 13 and 14, according to the IMD.
This marks a comeback for the monsoon after a brief pause.
Fishermen warned, control rooms active
NTR and Guntur districts have already seen major downpours—like Ibrahimpatnam's 142.8mm in just one day—causing local flooding and rising river levels near warning marks at Prakasam Barrage.
Authorities are on alert with flood warnings and control rooms active, while fishermen in Odisha have been advised not to venture into the sea until August 16 due to rough conditions.