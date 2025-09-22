In 10 days, Kashmir resumes apple supply post-disaster India Sep 22, 2025

Between September 12 and 22, 2025, Kashmir pulled off a major comeback by sending over 1.3 lakh metric tons of fresh fruit across India—even after August's floods and landslides.

With horticulture supporting nearly seven lakh families here, this effort means a lot for both the local economy and the people who rely on it.