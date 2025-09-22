In 10 days, Kashmir resumes apple supply post-disaster
Between September 12 and 22, 2025, Kashmir pulled off a major comeback by sending over 1.3 lakh metric tons of fresh fruit across India—even after August's floods and landslides.
With horticulture supporting nearly seven lakh families here, this effort means a lot for both the local economy and the people who rely on it.
Transport game stepped up big time
Kashmir's transport game stepped up big time: highways reopened on alternate days, letting up to 4,000 trucks roll out daily—double what was possible before repairs.
Trains also pitched in, carrying 800-1000 tons of apples daily from Budgam, Anantnag, and Baramulla to Delhi.
Authorities ensure smooth recovery
Heavy rains did cause delays and big losses for growers. But officials responded fast with strict traffic rules to keep supply chains running smoothly.
They've reassured everyone that there's enough fuel and essentials in stock—so no need to panic buy while recovery continues.