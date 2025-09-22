UP government bans caste-based rallies, vehicle stickers, and signboards 

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a 10-point order to remove caste references from police records, vehicles, and public spaces. The decision comes after the Allahabad High Court 's recent ruling against caste glorification, which it called "anti-national." The court had earlier said that mentioning caste in FIRs and other police documents "amounts to identity profiling, not objective investigation."

Judicial intervention Court's strong stance against caste glorification The court, in its ruling, observed that such practices "reinforce prejudice, corrupt public opinion, contaminate judicial thinking, violate fundamental rights, and undermine constitutional morality." Justice Vinod Diwkar had also criticized caste-celebrating stickers and slogans on vehicles as "promoting caste-based conflict." The judgment emphasized that these displays deepen social division and contradict Dr B.R. Ambedkar's constitutional vision.

Policy changes UP Home Department's detailed instructions In line with the court's directions, the UP Home Department has issued detailed instructions to police and administrative authorities. The order mandates deleting caste columns from Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) formats. It also directs including the mother's name for identification, along with the father's or husband's names, in police records.

Twitter Post Post on full changes to SOPs and Police rules Uttar Pradesh Government directs amendments to Standard Operating Procedures and Police rules, following the orders of the Allahabad High Court to end caste based discrimination.



Social impact Other notable directives in the order The order also prohibits caste-based political rallies across the state, calling them a threat to national unity. Caste identifiers and slogans must be removed from public and private vehicles by amending the Motor Vehicles Rules. Signboards declaring areas as caste territories should be taken down, and action will be taken against caste-glorifying content on social media under the IT Rules, 2021.