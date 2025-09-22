Sudha Murty lodges complaint over fake call, know details India Sep 22, 2025

Author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty recently got a fake call from someone pretending to be from the "Telecom Dept" on Truecaller.

The caller claimed her number was misused and not linked to Aadhaar since January 2020, even accusing her of sharing obscene videos.

They threatened to cut off her phone by noon and attempted to extract personal details.