Sudha Murty lodges complaint over fake call, know details
Author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty recently got a fake call from someone pretending to be from the "Telecom Dept" on Truecaller.
The caller claimed her number was misused and not linked to Aadhaar since January 2020, even accusing her of sharing obscene videos.
They threatened to cut off her phone by noon and attempted to extract personal details.
Murty asks for legal action against scammer
Murty reported the incident to Bengaluru Cyber Police on September 20, highlighting fraud, impersonation, and threats. She's asked for legal action against the scammer for trying to steal her data.
Authorities say these kinds of telecom scams—where callers use fear tactics like "digital arrests"—are becoming more common.
Police are urging everyone to stay alert and never share private info with unknown callers.