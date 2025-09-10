India aims to become global shipbuilding leader by 2047 India Sep 10, 2025

India wants to make waves in global shipbuilding, aiming to join the world's top five by 2047.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is leading this push, hoping to boost the maritime sector's share of GDP from 4% up to 12%.

Right now, India holds less than a 1% slice of the global shipbuilding market—but they're looking to change that in a big way.