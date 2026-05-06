India and Vietnam sign 13 agreements on rare earths, energy
India
India and Vietnam have taken their partnership up a notch by signing 13 new agreements.
Prime Minister Modi and President To Lam announced deals covering everything from rare earths and energy to digital tech, education, tourism, and financial systems: basically, a major upgrade for both countries.
India and Vietnam to link UPI
One highlight: India's UPI payment system will soon connect with Vietnam's, making money transfers way smoother.
The two countries are also teaming up on drug regulation (so Indian medicines reach Vietnam more easily) and boosting exports of Indian farm and fish products.
Plus, new academic tie-ups (like with Nalanda University) mean more opportunities for students and researchers on both sides.