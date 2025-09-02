Next Article
India bans online betting and real-money games
India's IT Minister just met with gaming industry leaders to talk about rolling out the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
The law bans all money-based online games but gives the green light to eSports and social gaming.
It also blocks ads for betting games and stops banks from processing payments for them.
Why is the government taking this step?
This move is meant to protect users' money and cut down on fraud, addiction, and shady transactions—every year, losses from real-money games hit ₹20,000 crore and affect around 45 crore people.
While some companies are already shutting down their betting platforms, stopping foreign-based sites remains tricky.
The government says it's working on solutions so everyone plays by the same rules.