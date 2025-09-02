Ludhiana logs 216mm rain in 24 hours, red alert issued

Record-breaking monsoon for Ludhiana

This year's monsoon has already broken records—Ludhiana logged 616mm of rain by September 1, beating last year's total.

August alone brought in 246mm, the second-highest for that month since 2000.

Still, experts at IMD say overall rainfall is tracking close to the city's usual average for the season (about 600mm), so while it feels extreme right now, it's not totally out of line for Ludhiana's rainy months.