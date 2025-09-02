Ludhiana logs 216mm rain in 24 hours, red alert issued
Ludhiana saw a massive downpour from Sunday night to Monday afternoon, with 216mm of rain flooding several neighborhoods.
The IMD issued a red alert, and many areas faced power cuts as a safety measure against electrical hazards, implemented by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
Streets were waterlogged, and daily life took a hit as the city tried to cope with the sudden deluge.
Record-breaking monsoon for Ludhiana
This year's monsoon has already broken records—Ludhiana logged 616mm of rain by September 1, beating last year's total.
August alone brought in 246mm, the second-highest for that month since 2000.
Still, experts at IMD say overall rainfall is tracking close to the city's usual average for the season (about 600mm), so while it feels extreme right now, it's not totally out of line for Ludhiana's rainy months.