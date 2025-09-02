Next Article
Indore hospital rats bite 2 newborns; probe ordered
Two newborns were bitten by rats in the neonatal ICU at Indore's Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital.
Both babies, who already had health issues, have now been shifted to another facility for care.
The incident puts a spotlight on ongoing rat problems at the hospital.
Medical superintendent addresses issue
Dr. Ashok Yadav, the hospital's Medical Superintendent, confirmed that both infants suffered finger injuries from rat bites.
He shared that rodent troubles have persisted for years—made worse by nearby old buildings and recent monsoon rains pushing rats inside.
Previous pest control attempts haven't worked well due to things like glue trap shortages, but Dr. Yadav says a new plan is coming soon.