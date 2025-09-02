UP on red alert as heavy rain triggers flooding

Pilibhit, Bareily, Meerut worst affected

Flooding and waterlogging have disrupted life in districts like Pilibhit, Bareilly, and Meerut—some roads are under four feet of water and schools are shut till at least September 2.

Bareilly alone saw a huge spike in August rainfall.

Meanwhile, eastern districts like Kushinagar are on red alert as more rain and thunderstorms are likely in the coming days.