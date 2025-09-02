Next Article
UP on red alert as heavy rain triggers flooding
Uttar Pradesh has been hit by heavy rainfall since the start of September, with Amethi and Aligarh recording over 150mm each in the 24 hours up to 8:30am on September 1.
The IMD says above-normal rain is expected this month, thanks to cyclonic systems over Rajasthan and western disturbances amping up the monsoon.
Pilibhit, Bareily, Meerut worst affected
Flooding and waterlogging have disrupted life in districts like Pilibhit, Bareilly, and Meerut—some roads are under four feet of water and schools are shut till at least September 2.
Bareilly alone saw a huge spike in August rainfall.
Meanwhile, eastern districts like Kushinagar are on red alert as more rain and thunderstorms are likely in the coming days.