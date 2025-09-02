Next Article
Maratha quota stir: BMC sets up 400 toilets at Azad Maidan
Mumbai's BMC is working overtime as huge crowds gather at Azad Maidan to support the Maratha quota movement and Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike, which began on Friday.
The protests have caused major traffic jams and disrupted daily routines, so the city is boosting its efforts to keep things running smoothly.
Special team formed to monitor situation
To manage the mess, over 1,000 sanitation workers have cleared over 70 tons of garbage since Friday.
The BMC has set up 400 toilets, handed out dustbin bags, and brought in water tankers for protesters. They've also formed a special team to monitor the situation closely.
The protests are pushing for job and education reservations for the Maratha community.