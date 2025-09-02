Haryana floods: Roads submerged, power cuts, crops damaged India Sep 02, 2025

Haryana's been drenched by nonstop rain for three days, and it's causing real trouble—roads in cities like Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Hisar are flooded, making it tough to get around.

Out in the villages, over 1,000 acres of farmland are under water.

Hisar even saw power cuts lasting more than 10 hours because substations got swamped and electric poles came down.