Haryana floods: Roads submerged, power cuts, crops damaged
Haryana's been drenched by nonstop rain for three days, and it's causing real trouble—roads in cities like Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Hisar are flooded, making it tough to get around.
Out in the villages, over 1,000 acres of farmland are under water.
Hisar even saw power cuts lasting more than 10 hours because substations got swamped and electric poles came down.
Farmers seek compensation
Farmers in Rohtak have asked local officials for compensation after losing crops to the floods—they're also pushing for the e-Kshatipurti portal to be reopened so they can file claims easily.
In Karnal, rising Yamuna waters have flooded low-lying areas, keeping everyone on their toes.
Meanwhile in Ambala, both Tangri and Ghaggar rivers are close to overflowing; authorities have put teams on high alert and ordered 24-hour monitoring.