Maharashtra-OBC stir: Export-import cargo movement severely disrupted

Emergency help sought

Essential exports like heavy machinery are now at risk of missing deadlines, and there are worries about losing contracts or facing penalties.

AIMTC says costs are rising as containers sit idle and drivers wait without basic facilities.

Their advisor Bal Malkit Singh warned that if things don't improve soon, Maharashtra's reputation in global trade could take a real hit.

The group has asked the Chief Minister for emergency help, while government talks with protest leaders continue.