Maharashtra-OBC stir: Export-import cargo movement severely disrupted
The Maratha community's push for a 10% OBC reservation in government jobs and colleges has stalled cargo movement across Maharashtra, with key roads into South Mumbai blocked for heavy vehicles.
This has left shipments to Mumbai Port stuck and export-import cargo movement severely disrupted, according to the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).
Emergency help sought
Essential exports like heavy machinery are now at risk of missing deadlines, and there are worries about losing contracts or facing penalties.
AIMTC says costs are rising as containers sit idle and drivers wait without basic facilities.
Their advisor Bal Malkit Singh warned that if things don't improve soon, Maharashtra's reputation in global trade could take a real hit.
The group has asked the Chief Minister for emergency help, while government talks with protest leaders continue.