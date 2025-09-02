Cops bust illegal arms supply chain in Fazilpuria shooting case

Earlier, 5 shooters arrested in same case

Just days earlier, on August 26, Gurugram's Special Task Force and Crime Branch caught five shooters tied to these attacks near Wazirpur.

The group reportedly works for foreign-based gangsters Deepak Nandal and Rohit Sirdhania.

When police moved in, the shooters fired back—four were injured as police responded.

Three of these suspects are linked to at least 19 serious crimes including murder and attempted murder; cops also seized several guns and an Innova car during the bust.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue their efforts around the case.