Cops bust illegal arms supply chain in Fazilpuria shooting case
Two men—Sudip from Jind and Shakti from Delhi—were arrested in August 2025 for supplying the guns used in the July 2025 shooting of Haryanvi singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpuria and the August 2025 murder of his associate Rohit Shokeen.
Police say Sudip has a history of illegal arms cases.
The recovered weapons were Turkish-made 9mm PX5 pistols.
Fazilpuria survived his attack without injuries, while Shokeen was killed.
Earlier, 5 shooters arrested in same case
Just days earlier, on August 26, Gurugram's Special Task Force and Crime Branch caught five shooters tied to these attacks near Wazirpur.
The group reportedly works for foreign-based gangsters Deepak Nandal and Rohit Sirdhania.
When police moved in, the shooters fired back—four were injured as police responded.
Three of these suspects are linked to at least 19 serious crimes including murder and attempted murder; cops also seized several guns and an Innova car during the bust.
Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue their efforts around the case.