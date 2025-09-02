Punjab on alert as Ghaggar river rises; flood warnings issued India Sep 02, 2025

Punjab is on alert as the Ghaggar River has surged by four feet since Monday morning, thanks to days of heavy rain and water released from Sukhna Lake.

The river's now just below the danger mark, flooding fields in Patiala's Ghanaur and Rajpura blocks.

Local villages like Untsar and Kami Khurd are dealing with crop losses, and farmers are asking the government for help.