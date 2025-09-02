Punjab on alert as Ghaggar river rises; flood warnings issued
Punjab is on alert as the Ghaggar River has surged by four feet since Monday morning, thanks to days of heavy rain and water released from Sukhna Lake.
The river's now just below the danger mark, flooding fields in Patiala's Ghanaur and Rajpura blocks.
Local villages like Untsar and Kami Khurd are dealing with crop losses, and farmers are asking the government for help.
Flood alerts in Sangrur district
Flood alerts have also gone out in Sangrur district, where the river is rising about an inch every hour—just 1.1 feet shy of the danger level.
People are worried about more land going underwater.
Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal says the state is prepared for any emergency, while Patiala DC Preeti Yadav urges everyone to stay away from riverbanks as authorities keep a close watch.