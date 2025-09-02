Punjab: Jalandhar submerged in rainwater; over 200 homes flooded India Sep 02, 2025

Jalandhar, Punjab, woke up to serious flooding on Monday after over 75mm of rain fell in just half a day.

Streets and basements in areas like Model Town and New Jawahar Nagar ended up under 2-4 feet of water, with more than 200 complaints of water entering homes and basements.

Locals flooded officials with calls for help as water poured into their houses.