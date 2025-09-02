Punjab: Jalandhar submerged in rainwater; over 200 homes flooded
Jalandhar, Punjab, woke up to serious flooding on Monday after over 75mm of rain fell in just half a day.
Streets and basements in areas like Model Town and New Jawahar Nagar ended up under 2-4 feet of water, with more than 200 complaints of water entering homes and basements.
Locals flooded officials with calls for help as water poured into their houses.
Authorities set up relief centers
Things got trickier when extra water was released into the Sutlej river, raising concerns for people living nearby.
Authorities have set up over 54 relief centers and are urging anyone in low-lying areas to move to safer ground if needed.
Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal emphasized that everyone's cooperation is key right now as teams work around the clock to manage the situation and keep people safe.