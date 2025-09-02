Label floods as natural disaster, Mann urges central government
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the central government to label the recent floods in Punjab as a natural disaster, calling it one of the worst in the state's history.
During his visit to Tanda on Monday, he also requested a special relief package to help those hit hardest.
Mann's assurance to evacuees
Mann reassured evacuees that rescue efforts are ongoing and told officials to quickly assess damage to crops, livestock, and property.
He promised compensation for every affected person and thanked NGOs for stepping up.
Meanwhile, teams are working round-the-clock to fix river breaches and prevent disease outbreaks.
Mann also urged PM Modi to release ₹60,000 crore in pending funds, while Cabinet Minister Dr. Ravjot Singh donated his entire year's salary to the CM Relief Fund.