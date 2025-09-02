Label floods as natural disaster, Mann urges central government

Mann's assurance to evacuees

Mann reassured evacuees that rescue efforts are ongoing and told officials to quickly assess damage to crops, livestock, and property.

He promised compensation for every affected person and thanked NGOs for stepping up.

Meanwhile, teams are working round-the-clock to fix river breaches and prevent disease outbreaks.

Mann also urged PM Modi to release ₹60,000 crore in pending funds, while Cabinet Minister Dr. Ravjot Singh donated his entire year's salary to the CM Relief Fund.