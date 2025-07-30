Next Article
India blocks 1,400+ web links to tackle fake news
India just blocked over 1,400 web links as part of Operation Sindoor—a big move to tackle fake news online.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting led the charge under the IT Act, with Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saying it's all about keeping the country safe and maintaining public order.
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor kicked off after April's Pahalgam attack.
Authorities set up a control room for real-time monitoring, while the Press Information Bureau jumped in to fact-check viral rumors on social media.
The government even asked media outlets not to show live military ops, hoping to stop misinformation before it spreads.