Oped: Online friendships can be as real as offline ones
In July, two Class X students from Hyderabad, Himanshu and Swara, died by suicide after facing pressure from both their school and online interactions.
Their friendship began on Instagram but turned distressing when school authorities reprimanded Himanshu for staying in touch with Swara.
Himanshu took his life on July 19, and Swara followed five days later.
Need for mental health support
The school's strict response and lack of support made things worse for both teens, especially as Swara struggled after visiting Himanshu's grieving family.
These tragedies highlight how important it is for schools to offer mental health support—and for parents to have open talks about online friendships—so young people feel understood and safe navigating the digital world.