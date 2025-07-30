Karnataka: Students forced to wear hijabs on educational trip
Abdul Majid, an Assistant Professor at Central University of Karnataka, is being investigated after claims that he made about 20 female students wear hijabs during a June 19 field trip to Muslim heritage sites in Kalaburagi.
The Legal Rights Protection Forum filed a complaint on July 26, accusing him of religious coercion.
Inquiry committee set up
Students haven't spoken out, reportedly because they're worried about possible backlash from the professor.
The university has set up an inquiry committee to look into what happened and says disciplinary action will follow if Majid is found responsible.
This is the first time such a complaint has come up at the university, according to Registrar RR Biradar.
As of now, Majid hasn't responded publicly to the allegations.