SC says stop suddenly on highway, you're 50% at fault

Back in 2017, S Mohammed Hakim crashed his bike into a car that stopped suddenly on a Coimbatore highway. Things got worse—he was then hit by a bus and lost his left leg. The car driver blamed a medical emergency, but the court didn't buy it.

Ruling and its implications

The court split blame: 50% to the car driver, 30% to the bus driver, and 20% to Hakkim (since he didn't have a license or keep enough distance).

Compensation was bumped up to ₹1.14 crore (minus Hakkim's share), with insurers told to pay up fast.

This ruling is basically a wake-up call for all drivers—signal before stopping or risk being held responsible.

It's about making highways safer for everyone.