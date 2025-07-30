SC says stop suddenly on highway, you're 50% at fault
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if you slam the brakes on a highway without warning, you're 50% at fault if there's an accident.
The judges stressed that signaling before stopping isn't just polite—it's essential for everyone's safety.
The case that started it all
Back in 2017, S Mohammed Hakim crashed his bike into a car that stopped suddenly on a Coimbatore highway.
Things got worse—he was then hit by a bus and lost his left leg.
The car driver blamed a medical emergency, but the court didn't buy it.
Ruling and its implications
The court split blame: 50% to the car driver, 30% to the bus driver, and 20% to Hakkim (since he didn't have a license or keep enough distance).
Compensation was bumped up to ₹1.14 crore (minus Hakkim's share), with insurers told to pay up fast.
This ruling is basically a wake-up call for all drivers—signal before stopping or risk being held responsible.
It's about making highways safer for everyone.