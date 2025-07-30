Why central government employees are avoiding new pension scheme

UPS vs OPS: The numbers game

UPS offers a guaranteed pension—50% of your last year's average basic pay or at least ₹10,000/month after 10 years—with both you and your employer chipping in.

Still, many aren't convinced it's worth it, especially since autonomous bodies like Delhi University aren't included yet and workers want a fair system for everyone.

The hesitation shows how much trust and clarity matter when it comes to future financial security.