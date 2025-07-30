Why central government employees are avoiding new pension scheme
Since its launch, just 1.35% of central government workers have chosen the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)—that's only about 31,000 out of nearly 23 lakh eligible employees.
Most are sticking with the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which doesn't require them to contribute from their salary.
Hoping more people will switch, the government has pushed the UPS sign-up deadline to September 30.
UPS vs OPS: The numbers game
UPS offers a guaranteed pension—50% of your last year's average basic pay or at least ₹10,000/month after 10 years—with both you and your employer chipping in.
Still, many aren't convinced it's worth it, especially since autonomous bodies like Delhi University aren't included yet and workers want a fair system for everyone.
The hesitation shows how much trust and clarity matter when it comes to future financial security.