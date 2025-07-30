DGCA audit reveals 263 safety lapses across 8 airlines

Alliance Air had the most issues

Alliance Air topped the chart with 57 lapses, followed by Air India (51) and Ghodawat Star (41).

Most issues were less severe "Level 2" findings, but there were also 19 critical "Level 1" incidents—mainly involving Vistara and Air India.

The report highlights a real need for airlines to step up their safety game.

Vistara, however, was merged into Air India in October 2024.

