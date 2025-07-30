Next Article
DGCA audit reveals 263 safety lapses across 8 airlines
India's aviation watchdog, the DGCA, found 263 safety lapses across eight airlines in its latest annual audit.
These checks are all about making sure airlines stick to international safety standards and keep improving how they manage risks.
Alliance Air had the most issues
Alliance Air topped the chart with 57 lapses, followed by Air India (51) and Ghodawat Star (41).
Most issues were less severe "Level 2" findings, but there were also 19 critical "Level 1" incidents—mainly involving Vistara and Air India.
The report highlights a real need for airlines to step up their safety game.
Vistara, however, was merged into Air India in October 2024.
