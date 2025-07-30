Next Article
Men sell bat meat as chicken on streets
In Salem, Tamil Nadu, two men were caught cooking and selling fruit bat meat disguised as chicken at roadside stalls.
Forest officials nabbed Kamal (36) and Selvam (35) on July 25 while they were boiling the meat in a forest area—clearly breaking wildlife protection laws.
They served the meat as 'chilli chicken'
After being questioned, both confessed to serving the bat meat as "chili chicken" in Danishpettai and Omalur.
The case is still under investigation, with authorities looking for others who might be involved.
Experts warn that eating fruit bats can spread dangerous viruses like Nipah and Rabies, highlighting why stricter checks on street food are needed.