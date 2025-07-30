Next Article
Indian government bans 43 OTT platforms for 'adult content'
The Indian government just banned 43 OTT platforms for sharing content that was too explicit or didn't fit with cultural norms.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the move was about making sure digital publishers actually follow India's rules, especially those set out in the 2021 IT and Digital Media guidelines.
Platforms now have to clearly label content by age
Platforms now have to clearly label content by age and avoid anything illegal or offensive.
Some popular apps like Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix are already blocked for not following these rules.
The government says it's serious about keeping online content in line with Indian laws and values.