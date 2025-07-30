'Relics of Lord Buddha returned to India after 127 years'
India just got back the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha after 127 years abroad.
Discovered in 1898 at Piprahwa (believed to be ancient Kapilavastu), these artifacts include bone fragments, ornate caskets, and gold pieces tied to Buddha's Shakya clan.
The relics, discovered during British rule, were retained by Peppe's family and recently showed up at a Hong Kong auction before India stepped in to bring them back.
Relics' return a big boost for India's cultural heritage
This return is a big deal for India—it helps fix old colonial wrongs and shows the country's commitment to protecting its heritage.
Bringing these relics home isn't just about history; it also strengthens India's connection to Buddhism and its cultural roots.
For many, it's a proud moment that highlights the importance of preserving what truly matters from our past.