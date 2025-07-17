India buying crude oil from 40 countries, not just 27
Fuel prices in India could see a dip soon, thanks to the country now buying crude oil from 40 countries instead of just 27.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says if global oil prices stay steady, this wider supplier base should help keep fuel costs in check and make supplies more secure.
Imports from US, Brazil jumped in early 2024
India's mixing things up by importing much more oil from outside the usual OPEC group.
In early 2024, imports from the US jumped 51% and Brazilian oil shot up by 80%.
Nigerian shipments also climbed, while purchases from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Angola dropped a bit.
Russia remains India's top crude supplier
Even with all this diversification, Russia remains India's top crude supplier—mainly because of discounted rates.
Russian imports averaged 1.67 million barrels per day so far in 2025.
According to Puri, these deals have helped keep global prices under control, which could potentially mean lower fuel bills if things stay stable.
