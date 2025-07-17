Next Article
Four friends killed in car accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer
A serious car accident in Ajmer, Rajasthan, early Thursday morning left four people dead and one person badly injured.
The car was reportedly speeding toward Chittorgarh when it lost control and flipped over in the Mangliyawas area.
Three people died instantly, while another passed away later at the hospital.
Victims came from Chausla village in Nagaur district
The victims—Suraj, Bajrang, Premchand, and Kamlesh—all came from Chausla village in Nagaur district.
The only survivor is 23-year-old Vimlesh, who's currently fighting for his life at JLN government hospital in Ajmer.
After postmortem exams, the bodies were returned to their families. Police are still looking into what caused the crash.