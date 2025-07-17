Telangana: Maoist leader Mala Sanjeev surrenders after 40 years

Sanjeev, Deena deeply involved in Maoist movement

Sanjeev and Deena were deeply involved in the Maoist movement—organizing cultural programs and armed struggle across Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

They turned themselves in before Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu, crediting Telangana's rehabilitation support for their decision.

The government has promised full support to help them start fresh, hoping this move inspires other militants still underground to come back to mainstream life too.