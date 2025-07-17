Telangana: Maoist leader Mala Sanjeev surrenders after 40 years
After nearly four decades living underground, veteran Maoist leaders Mala Sanjeev and his wife Deena have surrendered to Telangana police.
Their decision is being seen as a major step forward for the state's efforts to end left-wing extremism, with government welfare schemes playing a big role in encouraging their return.
Sanjeev, Deena deeply involved in Maoist movement
Sanjeev and Deena were deeply involved in the Maoist movement—organizing cultural programs and armed struggle across Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
They turned themselves in before Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu, crediting Telangana's rehabilitation support for their decision.
The government has promised full support to help them start fresh, hoping this move inspires other militants still underground to come back to mainstream life too.