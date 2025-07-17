Next Article
Madras HC allows SC devotees to enter temple
The Madras High Court has told officials to make sure Scheduled Caste devotees can freely enter the Puthukudi Ayyanar Temple, ending years of unfair restrictions.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh pointed out that, as per the 1947 law, all Hindus have equal rights to worship—no exceptions.
Court's statement on caste-based worship restrictions
This move comes after reports that a local group blocked SC devotees from entering the temple since 2019, even destroying their statues and putting up gates.
The court made it clear: blocking anyone from worship based on caste isn't just wrong—it's illegal.
By stepping in, the court is backing up constitutional equality and sending a strong message that everyone deserves respect and access, especially in places of worship.