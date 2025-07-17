Visa fraud: Agents charging up to ₹67 lakh per person

Authorities have arrested 203 people for visa fraud this year

This year, authorities have arrested 203 people for visa fraud—over twice as many as last year—with major busts in Delhi's Tilak Nagar and Surat.

Police in Chandigarh have filed cases against nine agents but haven't made arrests yet.

Meanwhile, Gulf embassies are warning applicants to double-check agent credentials and official visa details before paying up, hoping to keep more people from falling for these scams.