Visa fraud: Agents charging up to ₹67 lakh per person
Criminal networks in India are tricking job seekers with fake work visas and documents for Gulf countries, stealing anywhere from ₹23 lakh to ₹67 lakh per person.
Victims usually only realize they've been duped at the airport—often facing deportation or travel bans as a result.
Big cases include a Chandigarh scam involving two consultancies and a Delhi group that pushed over 5,000 fake visas worth ₹300 crore.
Authorities have arrested 203 people for visa fraud this year
This year, authorities have arrested 203 people for visa fraud—over twice as many as last year—with major busts in Delhi's Tilak Nagar and Surat.
Police in Chandigarh have filed cases against nine agents but haven't made arrests yet.
Meanwhile, Gulf embassies are warning applicants to double-check agent credentials and official visa details before paying up, hoping to keep more people from falling for these scams.