India, China moving forward to restart border trade via Shipki-La
India and China are moving forward to restart border trade through the Shipki-La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, a key part of the old Silk Route that's been closed since 2020.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently told Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu about ongoing talks to reopen this pass, along with Lipulekh and Nathu La.
Infrastructure development likely
Shipki-La is a big deal for trade under a 1994 agreement and could mean more business for the region.
There's also talk of reviving the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via this route, giving pilgrims a shorter path to Tibet.
The state sees it as feasible to develop infrastructure for travelers—good news for tourism and the local economy.