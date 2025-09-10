India collaborates with Myanmar rebel group to mine rare earths
India has started working with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA)—a rebel group in northern Myanmar—to get samples of heavy rare earth minerals.
Indian Rare Earths Limited and Midwest Advanced Materials are checking if these minerals meet their needs.
The move is part of India's plan to rely less on China for materials that power things like electric vehicles and high-tech gadgets.
Why this matters for India
Most of Myanmar's rare earth minerals currently head to China, but recent Chinese export restrictions have prompted countries like India to seek alternative supplies.
By partnering with the KIA, India hopes to secure its own supply, even though tough terrain and limited infrastructure make things tricky.
Grabbing a share of these resources could help India boost its tech industry and reduce China's influence near its borders—a big deal for the country's future growth.