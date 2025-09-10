UP border towns on high alert amid deadly Nepal protests 

The Uttar Pradesh government has put its police force on high alert across all seven border districts with Nepal . The decision comes in the wake of violent protests in Nepal, where demonstrators set fire to the homes of some of Nepal's top leaders and the parliament building. The unrest was sparked by a controversial social media ban and corruption, which led to anti-government protests, eventually resulting in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation and the loss of 19 lives.

Security response DGP orders round-the-clock surveillance Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna has ordered round-the-clock surveillance and increased patrolling in districts like Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj. A special control room has also been established at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow to assist Indian nationals stranded in Nepal. Three helplines are operational 24/7 for this purpose.

Nepal India, Nepal share a 1,751-kilometer border "An alert has been issued on the India-Nepal border, considering the unrest in Nepal. Sashastra Seema Bal is keeping a close watch on the development," an official told ANI. India and Nepal share a 1,751-kilometer border spanning states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and West Bengal. On Tuesday, India's foreign ministry asked its citizens to exercise caution and defer non-essential travel to Nepal.

Protest escalation Curfew imposed in several cities The protests in Nepal were fueled by a government decision to ban 26 major social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram. The ban was later revoked, but public anger remained over corruption and governance issues. In response to the violence, curfews have been imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu and Dang.