Delhi: Driver caught masturbating in front of female passenger
A college student in New Delhi had a disturbing experience on her cab ride to campus—she caught the driver allegedly masturbating in front of her during the trip on September 8, 2025.
She acted quickly, later approaching the police after getting out of the car.
Driver arrested, cab seized
The police registered an FIR based on her written complaint and soon arrested the driver, Lom Shankar. They've also seized his cab as evidence.
To support legal proceedings, officials said her statement will be formally recorded before a magistrate.