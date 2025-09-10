Mumbai's Versova-Bandra Sea Link is 60% complete: Know game-changing details
Mumbai's much-anticipated Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) is now over 60% complete as of August 2024.
Officials say construction is on track to finish within the next two years, with the defects liability period yet to be officially confirmed.
Once it's up and running, you'll be able to zip between Versova and Bandra in just 10-15 minutes instead of an hour—pretty game-changing for daily commutes.
VBSL is part of coastal road project
The VBSL isn't just another bridge—it's a major part of Mumbai's Coastal Road Project.
The eight-lane stretch runs parallel to the Western Express Highway and connects hotspots like Bandra, Juhu, and Versova, plus key points at Carter Road and Juhu Circle.
It'll have toll plazas, smart traffic systems, emergency stations, and noise barriers too.
While the project budget ballooned from ₹11,333 crore to nearly ₹18,121 crore due to tough marine work and delays, it promises a smoother coastal drive for everyone—and could seriously ease up city traffic jams.