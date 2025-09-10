Mumbai's Versova-Bandra Sea Link is 60% complete: Know game-changing details India Sep 10, 2025

Mumbai's much-anticipated Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) is now over 60% complete as of August 2024.

Officials say construction is on track to finish within the next two years, with the defects liability period yet to be officially confirmed.

Once it's up and running, you'll be able to zip between Versova and Bandra in just 10-15 minutes instead of an hour—pretty game-changing for daily commutes.