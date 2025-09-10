Modi responds to Trump's 'looking forward to speak' post 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his eagerness to continue trade negotiations with the United States. The prime minister's comments come after US President Donald Trump announced that trade talks between the two nations were still ongoing and that he was "looking forward to speaking with my very good friend Modi" very soon. In response to Trump's post on Truth Social, Modi wrote on X, "I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump."

Positive outlook Trump calls India-US ties a 'very special relationship' Modi said that India and the US are close friends and natural partners, and he is "confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership." The remarks come weeks after reports claimed that Modi had dodged Trump's calls at least four times after his administration hit India with 50% tariffs, the highest for any country other than Brazil.

Trade tensions Tensions over tariffs The US-India trade relations have been strained since Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, including a 25% penalty for India's Russian oil trade. India had then termed the US action as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." Appearing to change course, Trump on Tuesday announced that his administration had resumed trade negotiations with India. "I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" Trump said.