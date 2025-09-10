Elphinstone bridge to be closed for vehicles from today

New bridge will connect to Sewri-Worli elevated connector

The new bridge will be integrated with the Sewri-Worli elevated connector, which is a big deal for the 500,000+ people who use Prabhadevi and Parel stations every day.

It'll also help folks heading to Tata Memorial and KEM hospitals nearby.

This closure is just one piece of Mumbai's larger plan to modernize its old infrastructure (think Carnac and Sion bridges), with detailed traffic diversions promised to keep things moving during construction.