Elphinstone bridge to be closed for vehicles from today
Heads up, Mumbai commuters: Elphinstone Road overbridge is likely to be closed to vehicles from today as authorities prepare for a brand-new double-decker bridge.
This move—first announced in April and confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Traffic Anil Kumbhare—is all about easing traffic jams and making life smoother for the city's ever-growing crowd.
The bridge links the busy Prabhadevi and Parel neighborhoods.
New bridge will connect to Sewri-Worli elevated connector
The new bridge will be integrated with the Sewri-Worli elevated connector, which is a big deal for the 500,000+ people who use Prabhadevi and Parel stations every day.
It'll also help folks heading to Tata Memorial and KEM hospitals nearby.
This closure is just one piece of Mumbai's larger plan to modernize its old infrastructure (think Carnac and Sion bridges), with detailed traffic diversions promised to keep things moving during construction.