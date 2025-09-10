Next Article
Woman, lover try to kill husband over extramarital affair: Report
In Vijayapura, Karnataka, Sunanda Poojari was arrested after allegedly teaming up with her lover, Siddappa Katanakeri, to try and kill her husband, Beerappa.
The attack happened at their rented house in Indi town on September 1, but a loud noise alerted the landlord, whose arrival caused the attackers to flee before they could finish.
Siddappa denies involvement
Beerappa survived the assault and is recovering in hospital. He'd confronted Sunanda earlier about her relationship with Siddappa.
After the attack, he filed a police complaint against both of them.
Meanwhile, Siddappa—who denies any involvement in a video message—is on the run as police continue their search.