Woman, lover try to kill husband over extramarital affair: Report India Sep 10, 2025

In Vijayapura, Karnataka, Sunanda Poojari was arrested after allegedly teaming up with her lover, Siddappa Katanakeri, to try and kill her husband, Beerappa.

The attack happened at their rented house in Indi town on September 1, but a loud noise alerted the landlord, whose arrival caused the attackers to flee before they could finish.