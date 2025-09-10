Heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana raise flood risk
Punjab and Haryana are dealing with unusually heavy rains this September, raising real concerns about flooding—especially in low-lying spots.
The downpours have pushed river and reservoir levels up, raising concerns about local infrastructure.
Rainfall extremes and predictions
Rainfall has been all over the place: Gurdaspur (Punjab) got 128mm—145% above normal—and Barnala saw nearly five times its average.
Panipat (Haryana) also got drenched with over three times its usual rain, but places like Kapurthala and Mohali (Punjab), plus Ambala (Haryana), actually had less than normal.
IMD attributes these extremes to an active South-West monsoon and western disturbances, and they're predicting more moderate rain ahead.
Even though reservoirs are filling up, the risk of flooding isn't going away anytime soon.