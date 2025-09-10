Heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana raise flood risk

Rainfall extremes and predictions

Rainfall has been all over the place: Gurdaspur (Punjab) got 128mm—145% above normal—and Barnala saw nearly five times its average.

Panipat (Haryana) also got drenched with over three times its usual rain, but places like Kapurthala and Mohali (Punjab), plus Ambala (Haryana), actually had less than normal.

IMD attributes these extremes to an active South-West monsoon and western disturbances, and they're predicting more moderate rain ahead.

Even though reservoirs are filling up, the risk of flooding isn't going away anytime soon.