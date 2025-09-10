Metal object found in drink can on SpiceJet flight

SpiceJet's side of the story

SpiceJet said all drinks are served sealed and opened by passengers themselves.

As soon as crew heard what happened, they helped the passenger, alerted the captain, and arranged an ambulance for when the plane landed.

After being examined by the airport medical team and referred to a hospital, tests didn't find any foreign object; although doctors suggested an endoscopy, the passenger chose not to continue and was discharged that day—with all medical costs covered by SpiceJet.

The airline kept the can for investigation and let the passenger take photos before sealing it up.

The incident has people talking online about airline safety standards.