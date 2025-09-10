'Floods in Pulwama': Central team assesses damage, relief efforts

The floods have knocked out power lines, water supplies, schools, and key roads. Relief teams are distributing food, clean water, and medical help. Families most at risk are being moved to safer spots as repairs begin.

Temporary fixes for roads and utilities are moving quickly. At the same time, officials are planning stronger flood defenses for the future.

The visiting team praised local disaster response so far.

Meanwhile in Udhampur, LG Manoj Sinha checked on highway repairs and met families at a flood relief camp—making sure help keeps coming where it's needed most.