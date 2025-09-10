Punjab's paddy procurement delayed by floods, likely to begin mid-October

Crop loss survey to happen once water recedes

Flooded districts like Amritsar and Kapurthala are struggling—fields are tough to reach and getting mandis up and running isn't easy.

Over 32.5 lakh hectares of paddy were planted this season, but non-stop rain means overall paddy yields could drop by 10-15%.

A crop loss survey will happen once the water recedes, with quality checks planned before any rice is bought at MSP rates.

Despite all this, officials hope they can still procure a significant amount of paddy this year.