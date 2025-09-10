PM Modi announces ₹1,600cr relief package for flood-hit Punjab
Prime Minister Modi has rolled out an extra ₹1,600 crore to help Punjab recover from devastating floods—on top of the ₹12,000 crore already set aside.
The heavy flooding from the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers has left at least 52 people dead and caused major damage to homes, schools, and farmland.
Focus on quick recovery and future resilience
This new relief package is focused on helping families get back on their feet—rebuilding rural homes, fixing schools, and setting up rainwater harvesting to boost resilience.
Modi also met with local farmers who pointed out that illegal sand mining made things worse; they asked for direct compensation so the help actually reaches them.
There's also targeted support for farmers: restoring borewells and promoting solar irrigation so they can bounce back quickly.
The goal? Speed up recovery now while making sure Punjab is better prepared next time.