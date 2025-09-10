PM Modi announces ₹1,600cr relief package for flood-hit Punjab

Focus on quick recovery and future resilience

This new relief package is focused on helping families get back on their feet—rebuilding rural homes, fixing schools, and setting up rainwater harvesting to boost resilience.

Modi also met with local farmers who pointed out that illegal sand mining made things worse; they asked for direct compensation so the help actually reaches them.

There's also targeted support for farmers: restoring borewells and promoting solar irrigation so they can bounce back quickly.

The goal? Speed up recovery now while making sure Punjab is better prepared next time.