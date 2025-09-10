Next Article
Patna Sahib gurdwara gets bomb threat; security beefed up
Patna's Takht Sri Patna Sahib gurdwara saw a big security boost after an email claimed bombs were planted there.
Police quickly sent bomb squads and sniffer dogs, but nothing suspicious turned up.
SP Parichay Kumar said early checks point to a possible hoax, but they're not taking any chances.
Cyber Cell is tracing the threat
A police case is filed and the Cyber Cell is tracing where the threat came from.
This 18th-century gurdwara isn't just any place—it's where Guru Gobind Singh, Sikhism's 10th Guru, was born and spent his early years.
As one of Sikhism's five takhts, it holds huge spiritual importance.
For now, authorities are focused on keeping everyone safe while the investigation continues.