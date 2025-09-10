Patna Sahib gurdwara gets bomb threat; security beefed up

Cyber Cell is tracing the threat

A police case is filed and the Cyber Cell is tracing where the threat came from.

This 18th-century gurdwara isn't just any place—it's where Guru Gobind Singh, Sikhism's 10th Guru, was born and spent his early years.

As one of Sikhism's five takhts, it holds huge spiritual importance.

For now, authorities are focused on keeping everyone safe while the investigation continues.