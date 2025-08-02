Next Article
Fuel prices in India today: Check rates in your city
Fuel prices are holding steady this Saturday across the big cities.
In Delhi, petrol is at ₹94.72 per liter and diesel at ₹87.62.
Mumbai tops the chart with petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter, while Kolkata's rates are just a bit lower.
How are fuel prices determined?
Petrol and diesel rates in India change based on global crude oil prices and how the rupee stacks up against the US dollar—since most of our oil is imported.
Taxes from both central and state governments also play a big role, along with things like refining costs and local demand-supply trends.