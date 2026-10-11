India slams UN rights body over Delhi protest detentions remarks
What's the story
India has slammed the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for its concerns over the recent mass detentions in New Delhi. Nearly 3,000 people (with some reports stating 7,000) were detained by Delhi Police as they attempted to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar. The protestors were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In response to OHCHR's remarks, India called them "unwarranted interference in the internal affairs" of the country.
Democratic response
What did India say?
India defended its actions by highlighting that it is the world's largest democracy where peaceful assembly is constitutionally guaranteed.
The country said that while citizens exercise this right, it is subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order.
"The authorities, for their part, act in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for the redressal of any grievances," India added.
UN's stance
UN's statement on mass detentions
The UN human rights office had expressed concern over the mass detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists in Delhi.
The body called on authorities to respect and fulfill the right to peaceful assembly.
It also urged law enforcement personnel to exercise "utmost restraint" in their response to peaceful protesters and recommended meaningful dialogue with those expressing concerns.
Broader focus
Most of the detained have been released
In its response, India asked the OHCHR to devote comparable attention to large-scale protests elsewhere, in line with its mandate of impartiality and non-selectivity.
The country stressed that authorities act within the law and courts are available for grievance redressal.
Most of those detained have been released except for CJP leaders and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.