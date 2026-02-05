India denies attacking Sri Lankan fishermen, says no involvement
The Indian High Commission in Colombo has denied claims that the Indian Coast Guard attacked Sri Lankan fishermen on January 29, 2026.
Fishermen said their boats were boarded and they were assaulted in Sri Lankan waters, but India says they checked and found no involvement from their Navy or Coast Guard.
Tension between India and Sri Lanka
This incident has stirred tension between the two countries, with four injured fishermen hospitalized and Sri Lanka's Fisheries Minister officially protesting to India.
Disputes like this aren't new—fishing rights have been a sore spot for decades, leading to arrests and strained ties.
The Indian High Commission urged a humanitarian approach, saying the use of force should not be resorted to.